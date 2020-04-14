Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall says she thinks the Duke of Sussex is finding life "a bit challenging" following his and wife Meghan's move to North America. The couple stepped back from royal life officially on 31 March.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Dr Goodall said: "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

Dr Goodall also said she thinks the Duke will give up hunting because of his wife's dislike for the sport. The 86-year-old met the couple when they invited her to their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, in June last year.

Harry interviewed Dr Goodall for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which Meghan guest-edited. In the candid Q&A, which was accompanied by shots of the pair walking during a rainy day in Windsor, they discussed the environment, responsibility and climate change.

The conservationist, who has travelled all over the world, admitted that she was enjoying being at home due to the UK lockdown. Asked whether she was getting restless, she said: "No, I hate travelling the way I do, but I still have a message to get out. With all the emails and requests I'm getting, this is actually more exhausting than travelling."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly moved to a new home in Los Angeles (Meghan's place of birth) after previously residing in a rented mansion on Vancouver Island, in Canada. The couple made a final post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account at the end of March, thanking their followers for their support.

Harry and Dr Jane Goodall during a meeting at Windsor Castle last year

Harry and Meghan are set to launch their non-profit organisation, named Archewell after their son, Archie, in the coming months. "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Duke and Duchess told the Daily Telegraph in a statement.

They added: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

