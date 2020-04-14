Stunning new portraits of Queen Margrethe of Denmark and heirs released for her 80th birthday The photos were taken in late 2019

The Danish royal court has released incredible new portraits of Queen Margrethe of Denmark to mark her milestone birthday on 16 April. The monarch turns 80 on Thursday and has been pictured with the heir to the throne and her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, and next in line, his 14-year-old son, Prince Christian.

The images were taken in autumn and winter 2019 at Christian IX's mansion at Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen, as well as at Fredensborg Castle, by photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen. The queen wears a deep purple long-sleeve shift dress and patent black loafers in each of the photos, accessorising with leaf-shaped earrings and a floral brooch, while her heirs are dressed smartly in coordinating suits.

The queen and her heirs in the Hall of Knights in Christian IX's Mansion

A series of events had been planned to mark Queen Margrethe's 80th birthday this month and a number of European royals had been invited to attend, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. On 12 March, the Danish court released a statement explaining that all upcoming engagements, including the queen's birthday plans, had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Margrethe said: "Denmark and the world community are in a very difficult situation right now. We all have a special responsibility to pay attention to each other and together contribute to Denmark getting through the very big challenges facing the country. I therefore appeal that we all follow the directions of the government and the authorities and look out for each other.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Danish healthcare staff and to the authorities, institutions, companies and individuals who show great vigour and care for the Danish population, so that together we can get through this difficult time."

Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian in the Red Salon at Amalienborg

The monarch usually receives flowers from well wishers across the country on her birthday, but in a separate press release from the palace, she has asked people to consider sending a bouquet to senior citizens, who are facing difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis. The queen has remained at Fredensborg Castle, on the eastern shore of Lake Esrum, since Denmark introduced lockdown measures on 11 March.

Margrethe is the eldest daughter of the late King Frederick IX and Queen Ingrid and she succeeded her father to the Danish throne upon his death on 14 January 1972. She married Henrik de Laborde de Monpezat in 1967, and the couple have two sons: Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim. Prince Henrik died, aged 83, in February 2018, after suffering from a pulmonary infection.

