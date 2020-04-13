Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg's uncle, Victor Batista Falla, has died at the age of 87 from coronavirus, it was confirmed on Easter Monday. A statement from the Grand Ducale palace read: "It is with great sadness that their Royal Highnesses, the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, report the passing of Mr Victor Batista, Falla, the Duchess' uncle and last living brother of her mother.

"Mr Victor Batista Falla, who lived in Madrid, had gone to visit his native country, Cuba, where he had not returned for 60 years. He died there on Easter Sunday at the age of 87 from COVID-19. Victor Batista Falla was a recognised publisher and one of the greatest patrons of Cuban literature in exile. His death is a great loss for the whole family of HRH the Grand Duchess."

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was born in Havana, Cuba, to parents, José Antonio Mestre y Álvarez and María Teresa Batista y Falla de Mestre in 1956. The family moved to New York during her childhood and she has also lived in Spain and Switzerland. Maria Teresa married Prince Henri of Luxembourg in 1981 and the couple have five children and four great-grandchildren. Maria Teresa is believed to have been close to her uncle Victor and she remained in contact with him throughout his life.

On Easter Sunday, the Luxembourg palace shared previously unseen images of the royal family celebrating the annual holiday in 1986 and 1987. The Grand Duke and Duchess have remained at their home, Berg Castle, in central Luxembourg during the country's lockdown against coronavirus.

