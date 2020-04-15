One of Prince George's godfathers has personally donated £10 million to the UK's COVID-19 relief effort. Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, 29, has contributed a total of £12.5 million to the fight against coronavirus, after an initial donation of £2.5 million in March, which was primarily granted to charities providing essential food distribution, especially to vulnerable families at this time.

Through the Westminster Foundation, £5 million will go towards NHS Charities Together, specifically to create a 'Family Fund' that will support NHS workers and their families; £3 million to national medical research and development linked to COVID-19; and £2 million to charities and organisations providing frontline support to people who will feel the greatest long-term economic and social impact of the crisis.

The Duke has donated a total of £12.5 million

The Duke said: “On behalf of my family and everyone at the Grosvenor Estate, I want to say a huge thank you to all our amazing NHS staff and everyone providing critical frontline services. We are all humbled and incredibly grateful that you are working tirelessly to keep us safe and keep the country functioning.

"NHS staff and key workers don't work in isolation. They have children and families whose health and wellbeing will also be highly impacted by this crisis. As they keep us safe, I want to help provide as much support to them and their families as we can. Our donation will help create a Family Fund within NHS Charities Together to provide food, respite, rehabilitation and positive mental health support to NHS staff and their families.

"While the impact of this crisis is being felt immediately, the virus will sadly also affect people's lives long into the future. That's why I'm keen to support the longer-term scientific and socio-economic response to the epidemic. Through these donations, my Foundation will work with a range of fantastic charities and organisations who are able to help vulnerable people in the difficult months ahead."

Hugh at Prince George's christening in 2013

Hugh's father, the late Gerald Grosvenor, was a close friend of the royal family. Hugh became the Duke of Westminster upon his father's death in August 2016 and is the world's richest person under the age of 30. He was named as one of Prince George's godfathers at the royal tot's christening in October 2013.

