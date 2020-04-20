The Duchess of Sussex made her first TV appearance since stepping back as a senior royal, on Monday. In pre-recorded clips from autumn 2019, Meghan spoke to Good Morning America about narrating Disneynature's Elephant documentary, which is streaming on Disney+.

The Duchess told the show: "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.

"These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so conncted. You see in this film just how remarkable are, their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different.

"I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals, in a very different way."

Earlier this year it was revealed that Meghan had agreed to narrate the film in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. She completed the recording in autumn 2019 after being approached by the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz, in the summer. The former Suits star had been aware of the film for some time and had seen some of the footage taken over a few years, so the team thought Meghan would be a good fit for the narration given her passion for the subject.

Harry and Meghan's last royal engagement

The Sussexes have been settling into their new life in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son, Archie, after moving from Vancouver Island in Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan have been doing their bit during the coronavirus crisis, by volunteering with a non-profit organisation, Project Angel Food, to deliver meals to the vulnerable in West Hollywood.

The couple have also been in touch with charities and projects they work with in the UK, with Harry making an emotional video call to families supported by one of his patronages, WellChild, to learn about the difficulties it faces during the pandemic. Meghan has also backed a new initiative by the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, who will be preparing meals and organising deliveries for Londoners during lockdown.

