The Countess of Wessex spent time this week helping to feed people whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis, Buckingham Palace revealed on Wednesday. Hardworking Sophie rolled up her sleeves to volunteer at the Woking Foodbank's warehouse facility on Tuesday. Dressed down in a beige sweater, black trousers and waterproof jacket, photos showed the Countess and other volunteers chatting and working while observing social distancing guidelines.

The foodbank shared the images to their Instagram account, alongside a caption which read: "The Woking Foodbank welcomed HRH The Countess of Wessex to their warehouse facility at Sheerwater on Tuesday 28 April to join volunteers packing emergency food parcels. The food packages will go to vulnerable clients in the Woking Borough during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Countess spent time assembling food parcels for delivery and heard from the staff and regular volunteers from The Lighthouse about the work the foodbank is doing to help those in need, as well as other projects managed by the charity which are supporting the local community.#wokingfoodbank #lighthousewoking #wearewoking @theroyalfamily @trusselltrust photos: @edpeers."

The Countess of Wessex helped to assemble food parcels

The official Royal Family Instagram and Twitter accounts also shared photos of Sophie hard at work alongside the message from the foodbank. Royal fans seemed delighted to hear about the mother of two's visit and were full of praise for Sophie. One commented: "Consistently volunteering every week [heart emohi]. Sophie you are a credit, born to be royal from your sense of duty & service." Others added: She is truly a noble woman with a high level of mindfullness and a very kind heart," and: "I love how Sophie just gets on with it - well done, Countess, we are proud of you!"

At the weekend, it was revealed that the Countess has been secretly volunteering at a London kitchen one day a week to help to make food for NHS staff. Society events planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who introduced the Countess to the initiative, told the Daily Mail: "Sophie's done a fabulous job. She's got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning. She's done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she's incredible. The team here are giving everything and it's been a real boost to morale."

