The royals might be unable to carry out public engagements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Countess of Wessex has been doing her bit to support NHS workers. Sophie, 55, joined the team at Rhubarb to help prepare food to be delivered to hospitals.

The Countess was pictured wearing a protective face mask and gloves, with her blonde hair tied back in a neat plait, as she made noodles in the kitchen and packed meals into boxes ready to be sent to frontline workers. The organisation said in an Instagram post: "Thank you to Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex for joining us today and working so hard in the kitchen at rhubarb to prepare food for our heroic NHS Hospital Teams."

HELLO! understands that Sophie was pleased to be able to join the team in the kitchen on Wednesday to help prepare food to a number of NHS hospitals, as well as being able to help the effort which is supporting frontline workers.

Royal fans were quick to commend Sophie's efforts on social media, with one Twitter user praising the Countess and the team for their "amazing work."

It comes after Prince Edward's wife made a surprise visit to the Hope Hub last week, which works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas. The outing was revealed by the Surrey Heath Council Twitter account, who shared several pictures of the secret visit.

Sophie delivering food parcels for the homeless last week in Surrey Heath

The Countess helped pack and deliver Easter food parcels for homeless and vulnerable people in emergency accommodation in Surrey Heath. During the engagement, the royal wore latex gloves and a surgical mask to stay protected. She was also pictured alongside other people whilst maintaining a two-metre safety distance.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are living at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, during the UK lockdown.

