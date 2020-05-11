Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark return to Paris as lockdown restrictions are eased

One royal couple have returned to their home in France as lockdown restrictions begin to lift in Europe. The Danish court confirmed that Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and their children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, travelled back to Paris over the weekend.

The press release stated: "In the French capital, Prince Joachim resumes his military educational course, which the prince has kept up with from Denmark over the past eight weeks through distance learning and online conferences, among other means. In addition, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena start up gradually in their French school today; the children have kept up with their schooling from home since March."

Schakenborg Castle

The family of four moved back to Denmark from France in March at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, residing at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen temporarily before they relocated to Prince Joachim's private estate, Schackenborg Castle in southern Jutland. The estate was the prince's private residence from 1993 to 2014, before he sold the property. As Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, they occasionally return to live there for short periods of time. The royal couple and their children moved to Paris last summer so that Prince Joachim could undertake military training.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie shared new portraits of their son, Prince Henrik, on Instagram, to mark his 11th birthday on 4 May and the photos were captured by his eight-year-old sister, Princess Athena. Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik. He has two children from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17. Joachim and Alexandra finalised their divorce in 2005. He married French-born Marie in 2008 and they welcomed their first child together, Prince Henrik, in 2009, followed by daughter, Princess Athena, in 2012.

