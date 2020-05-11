Sarah Ferguson shares fun new video that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would love The two young Cambridge children have both celebrated their birthdays during lockdown

Sarah Ferguson has found the sweetest way to help children celebrate birthdays during lockdown! The mother-of-two posted a video on her YouTube channel on Monday, where she gave step-by-step instructions on how to make edible necklaces. The former wife of Prince Andrew said in the footage: "If there happens to be a birthday around I was thinking of a really good idea you might like. It's going to be edible necklaces. I think that would be really fun." Sarah's necklaces would no doubt go down well with the Cambridge children, especially Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who both celebrated their birthdays recently during the lockdown.

The 60-year-old set up her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, during the lockdown, and has been delighting children around the world with her daily stories and activities, which have included making traffic light sandwiches. Her stories have been a hit with many famous faces too, including Poppy Delevingne and Catherine Zeta-Jones – who commented on the royal's recent post about her reading Little Red: "Used to read this to Dylan and Carys, love it." Sarah has written a number of children's books over the years, including Ballerina Rosie, Budgie Goes to Sea, and Matthew and the Bullies.

Sarah has been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she has been organising and distributing food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soup, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.

During the lockdown, Sarah has been kept company by daughter Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, who are currently staying at Royal Lodge. The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool. It is the home that Eugenie grew up in, and she even held her wedding reception there on her wedding day in 2018.

