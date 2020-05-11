Mike Tindall receives some good news amid ongoing lockdown Mike has been in lockdown with wife Zara Tindall, and their two daughters

Mike Tindall had a reason to celebrate on Sunday following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address to the nation, in which he announced changes to the country's lockdown measures. As a result of his speech, England's golfing bodies confirmed that clubs will be able to open their doors this week. The news will be particularly welcome to golf-mad Mike. In a recent video, his wife Zara Tindall revealed the lengths the rugby star has gone to in order to play his favourite pastime.

Mike Tindall will soon be back on the golf course

In a light-hearted live conversation on Instagram with their friends, James Haskell and Chloe Madeley, Zara and Mike opened up their other half's annoying lockdown habits, with the Queen's granddaughter revealing that her husband has started enthusiastically playing golf on his phone. Her admission prompted Chloe to share that her husband James is spending "all day" playing on his Xbox. "It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do," Zara commented. "Tindall, you can play golf, like real golf, outside," Chloe then remarked, before Mike interjected: "No, you can't! The golf courses are closed!"

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse of garden as his children play

Zara, 38, and Mike, 41, are self-isolating with their two daughters, Mia, six, and one-year-old Lena at the home in Gloucestershire. In-between honing his golf skills on his mobile phone, Mike has been rustling up some delicious meals from the family kitchen. On Sunday he shared a snapshot of four cheeseburgers, writing: "Trying the @macandwild build yours at home and pretty happy with how they look!!! Get in my belly!!" The Tindall family appear to have ordered a meal-making kit from London restaurant Mac & Wild. The 'Venimoo' burger packs come with all the trimmings - brioche buns, beef patties, venison patties, cheese slices, salad and condiments.

Mike and Zara share two children together

Mike and Zara live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, where they are currently in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis. Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in April, Zara revealed that the family feel very fortunate to be spending their time in the countryside.

"We're very lucky," she explained. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But [we're] trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."