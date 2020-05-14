Mike Tindall shares wonderful photo of himself and Zara Tindall for an important reason The doting dad shared the photo on Instagram

Mike Tindall took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a photo of himself and his wife Zara Tindall wearing rainbow emblazoned T-shirts as they clapped for NHS workers. In his caption, the doting dad thanked hospital staff, and encouraged his followers to donate by buying a shirt if they were able to.

His full caption read: "Thank you to everyone working in the @nhs @kindred_social is raising money for the NHS through these t-shirts. If you would like one please go to www.bekindbekindred.com thanks."

Needless to say, fans were delighted by Mike's post, and took to the comment section to say so. "Lovely photo and lovely cause! You've been raising loads this time well done Mike and Zara," wrote one. Another sweetly added: "Hero."

Mike's incredible post comes a day after the former rugby player appeared on BBC's I'll Get This, where he spoke about plastic surgery when prompted by ex-Great British Bake Off star Sue Perkins, who asked: "Do we like or dislike cosmetic surgery?" Mike appeared embarrassed and put his head on the table as Johnny Vegas laughed and Fleur shouted, "No, what is this?" Mike then lifted his head and said: "I have had plastic surgery."

Former footballer John Barnes, who was also at the table, asked: "As a necessity, though?" "As a necessity," Mike confirmed. "On my nose." "It's a great nose," said Sue, before adding: "What did they put in there, like a chicken bone?" Mike answered: "My rib! My rib cartilage, into my nose." "Oh that's insane," the presenter responded. Mike is believed to have broken his nose at least eight times during his career before he retired in 2014 and had corrective surgery in 2018. Ouch!

