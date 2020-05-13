Mike Tindall spoke about his nose surgery in a new episode of I'll Get This, the BBC show where celebrities eat a lavish meal and compete to not pay the bill. The retired rugby player was prompted by ex-Great British Bake Off star Sue Perkins, who asked: "Do we like or dislike cosmetic surgery?" Mike appeared embarrassed and put his head on the table as Johnny Vegas laughed and Fleur shouted, "No, what is this?" Mike then lifted his head and said: "I have had plastic surgery."

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes surprising confession about his nose surgery

Former footballer John Barnes, who was also at the table, asked: "As a necessity, though?" "As a necessity," Mike confirmed. "On my nose." "It's a great nose," said Sue, before adding: "What did they put in there, like a chicken bone?" Mike answered: "My rib! My rib cartilage, into my nose." "Oh that's insane," the presenter responded. Mike is believed to have broken his nose at least eight times during his career before he retired in 2014 and had corrective surgery in 2018.

Zara and Mike married in Scotland in 2011

The 41-year-old is currently in lockdown with his wife Zara and their two children: six-year-old Mia, and Lena, who turns one next month. However, he received some good news on Sunday, when it was announced that the UK's golf courses would soon open. The sports-mad dad is a keen golfer, and will no doubt be looking forward to getting back to one of his favourite hobbies.

Mike did find a way to enjoy the sport even while under lockdown, however, as Zara revealed at the weekend in an Instagram live conversation with their good friends, James Haskell and Chloe Madeley. The Queen's granddaughter revealed that her husband was playing golf on his phone. Chloe teased the star: "Tindall, you can play golf, like real golf, outside," to which Mike replied: "No, you can't! The golf courses are closed!"

