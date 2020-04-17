Zara and Mike Tindall pose for rare selfie outside their home The couple live in Gloucestershire with their daughters Mia and Lena

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike looked picture perfect as they cosied up for a rare selfie together after taking part in the Run For Heroes 5k challenge on Friday. Showing their hands to mark the run amid the coronavirus outbreak, the couple flashed a smile towards the camera lens as they posed outside their Gloucestershire home. As well as highlighting the Run For Heroes' NHS challenge, Zara has also been raising awareness for the Equestrian Relief NHS fundraisers.

Zara and Mike Tindall posed for this selfie on Friday

Last week, the 38-year-old royal appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the new fundraiser whilst continuing to social distance at home with husband Mike and their two young daughters Mia and Lena amid the pandemic. Zara confessed she felt like she was one of the lucky ones to be at home in the countryside, saying: "We're very lucky. We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."

GALLERY: Incredible photos showing UK landmarks before and after lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara recently spoke about the Queen's address to the nation

However, the mum-of-two admitted that being holed up at home isn't easy for anyone. "I think it's hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do," she shared. "You know getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is part of our staying active and staying fit."

MORE: Mike Tindall shares a rare peek inside the Gloucestershire home

"Obviously, all of us are at home and those guys are out on the frontline, you know fighting this war. We just want to try and do something to help them, support them," Zara said of the fundraiser, adding: "We've got five teams of equestrians doing five challenges, I think we're all doing two challenges each and try to use our competitive edge to raise some money, and have a little competition against each other."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.