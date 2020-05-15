Princess Eleonore of Belgium one of first royals to return to school as lockdown measures are lifted The royal is King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest daughter

As lockdown measures begin to ease across Europe, some of the younger royals have been heading back to their classrooms. The Belgian royal palace shared photos and video of Princess Eleonore, 12, as she returned to her lessons at St John Berchmans College, a public school in Brussels on Friday.

King Philippe, 60, wore a face mask as he dropped his youngest daughter off at the school entrance and waited as she joined her classmates. In the caption on its Instagram account, the Belgian royal palace wrote: "Thank you to school administrators, teachers and educators for the preparations and adaptations aimed at allowing a partial and gradual return of students."

READ: Relive Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark's wedding with these stunning photos

Dank aan de leerkrachten en directies om de leerlingen op een veilige manier te ontvangen. 💼📚

Merci aux directions d’écoles, aux enseignants et aux éducateurs pour les préparatifs et les adaptations visant à permettre un retour partiel et progressif des élèves.#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/NwF6EN55Kk — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) May 15, 2020

Belgium began to relax some of its lockdown measures this week, including the partial reopening of schools. From Monday, museums and zoos will also be allowed to admit visitors again, and people will be able to book appointments for hairdressers and beauty salons.

Princess Eleonore and her mother, Queen Mathilde, visited Kamiano, a restaurant for the homeless in Brussels on Thursday, where they helped to hand out food bags. In March, the royal mum, along with Princess Eleonore and Prince Emmanuel, 14, delivered flowers and homemade cakes to a nursing home in Brussels.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are also parents to Princess Elisabeth, 18, and Prince Gabriel, 16. Their eldest daughter, Elisabeth, who has been studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, returned to Belgium in March before lockdown measures were put in place.

The king and queen have been carrying out some of their royal duties remotely from the Castle of Laeken, their official residence in Brussels. Philippe married Mathilde in December 1999 and became monarch in 2013, following his father Albert II's abdication.

You may also like: 14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.