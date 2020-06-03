Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre placed in a coma after road accident Friends of the princess have spoken out on social media

Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre has been placed in a coma following a serious road accident, French news outlet La VDN has reported. Hermoine is well known across the channel for her appearances on TV shows such as C'est mon chose or La ferme celebrités, and circumstances surrounding the crash are still unclear, although it is believed that the 54-year-old was injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

Aside from her television appearances, Hermine has published seven books, and is doting mum to two children, Allegra and Calixte, who she shares with ex-husband and businessman Alastair Cuddefort.

Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre at an art gallery

The mother-of-two's friends have been writing messages on social media, with producer Thierry Klemeniuk posting on Facebook: "Let us all pray for our princess," and event manager Viviane Zaniroli adding: "In thoughts and prayers for our Mimine, Hermine from Clermont-Tonnerre, in a coma following a motorcycle accident, we think strongly of Allegra and Calixte her children. My darling princess, you are a warrior, fight."

Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre at a press event

Singer Jean-Luc Lahaye, who is a relative of Hermine, has also addressed the incident in a televised interview, saying: "I learned the news. It seems it was a very serious motorcycle accident. A vital prognosis is underway. I hope she will get by. She is a girl that I adore, a faithful friend, very joyful, an extraordinary character. She is a mum and for this reason also I hope that she will get out of it and that she will regain all her mobility. [I] don’t know what she has yet, but it’s very serious since her vital prognosis is underway."

The princess is the daughter of Charles Henri, who is the 11th Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre, and Anne Moranville.

