The Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 on Wednesday but he wasn't the only royal to celebrate a birthday. Princess Madeleine of Sweden marked her 38th birthday on 10 June with the royal court releasing a new photo for the occasion. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's youngest child smiled at the camera, wearing a pink floral shirt dress. The photo appears to have been taken in the royal's Miami home that she shares with husband Christopher O'Neill, as a floral trellis can be seen in the background.

June is a particularly special month for Princess Madeleine and her family, as she and Christopher celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on 8 June. The pair tied the knot at the Royal Palace chapel in Stockholm in 2013, with the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress designed by Valentino and accessorising with the Modern Fringe tiara.

British-born American financier Christopher will turn 46 on 27 June, while the couple's son Prince Nicolas will celebrate his fourth birthday on 15 June. Madeleine and Christopher are also parents to Princess Leonore, six, and Princess Adrienne, two.

Last year it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's two sons, Alexander and Gabriel, are no longer styled as Royal Highness. Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

Madeleine and Carl Philip still carry out royal duties along with their older sister and heir to the Swedish throne, Crown Princess Victoria. Madeleine works for the World Childhood Foundation, the organisation that her mother Silvia co-founded, while the prince and his wife Sofia continue to support their charity, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Foundation.

