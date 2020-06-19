Zara Tindall reveals incredible fact about daughter Lena's name The royal made the reveal during an interview

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall's daughter Lena celebrated her second birthday on Thursday, but what you might not know, is that the little girl almost had an entirely different name!

In fact, the doting parents initially wanted to name their daughter Elena, but decided against it after realising it would make her initials ET. Zara made the reveal when speaking to the Telegraph in 2018, saying: "I liked the name Elena but I didn't want her initials to be 'E.T.' so she's Lena."

At the time, a spokesperson for the couple revealed that they had simply picked the name because "it is just a name they liked". In Ancient Greek, Elana is the name for light, and Lana is a shortened version of that word. Lena's middle name is Elizabeth, no doubt a touching tribute to her grandmother the Queen.

But that's not the only interesting fact about Lena. The tot was also a record-breaking baby at the time, and was the heaviest royal baby in recent history, clocking up 9lbs 3oz on the scales at the Stroud Maternity Unit, even knocking her cousin Savannah Phillips off the top spot.

Lena is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's seventh great-grandchild and is currently 20th in line to the throne behind her older sister Mia, who is six.

Lena has only made a handful of public appearances since her birth, but she's often pictured with Mia her cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips. Former rugby player dad Mike also reveals sweet anecdotes about his daughters on Joe's House of Rugby podcast. During one hilarious moment on a recent episode, Lena could be heard giggling away in the background. Mike laughed and said to his co-host Alex Payne: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet."

