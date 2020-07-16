Prince Albert II of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grimaldi broke down in tears as she revealed she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in an emotional Instagram video.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old – whose mother Tamara Rotolo had a three-week relationship with the Prince during a holiday to the French Riviera in 1991 – shared her diagnosis just four months after her father also tested positive for the virus.

Addressing her followers, Jazmin – who holds no official royal title as she was born out of wedlock, said: "I have come to terms with some news today. I was called this morning by the hospital that I got tested at for COVID-19... and I did test positive.

"This wasn't a shock to me per se, because for over this past week I have had COVID-19 symptoms. I have been really cautious. I have been social distancing. I only go out to get the groceries and I always wear a mask and I always sanitise. I hope I can help at least one person today with this personal testament because over this past week I've fallen really ill."

Describing her symptoms, Jazmin, who is currently living in New York City, added: "I started to feel a scratchy throat and not 100 per cent myself, just a little off. I started to feel a fever coming on and chills. I woke up and I did have a fever.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and her father Prince Albert II of Monaco

"I had a fever pretty consistently for the past three of four days. I tried to rest as much as possible. I did not lose my sense of taste or smell but my appetite was less than usual. I started developing migraines and it was super debilitating and it just hits you. I tried to sleep as much as I could but it was pretty excruciating and exhausting."

Urging her followers to take the virus seriously, she continued: "You don't think it's ever going to happen to you and I was being cautious. We don't know enough and even if we are young and resilient enough to fight it off, I don't wish it on anyone.

Jazmin Grimaldi tested positive for COVID-19

"And we don't know how each of our bodies is going to handle it, so I am a survivor and I'm getting through this and I'm so thankful for that. But I just wanted to share this with you to give you a little bit of a warning and peace of mind, I am here if anyone has any questions."

Revealing she has lost friends to coronavirus, Jazmin emotionally added: "This virus does not discriminate... I have lost friends to this virus, there's been a lot of loss this last year and it's been really hard.

"We're all human beings. I know a lot of us will get it. It's scary and I just want everyone, especially in the United States, to take it seriously. It will continue to persist if we don't take proper action now. It's not political, it's about our health," she concluded, while asking her followers to wear a mask, sanitise and practice social distancing.

