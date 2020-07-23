Why today is a bittersweet day for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Andrew and Sarah were married in 1986

It's a bittersweet day for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who would have been celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary. The former couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986, welcoming their first child together, Princess Beatrice, on 8 August 1988, followed by her sister Princess Eugenie on 23 March 1990.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Royal Love Story: Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew

Andrew and Sarah, both 60, sadly announced their mutual decision to divorce in May 1996, after four years of separation. Bu despite the end of their marriage, they have remained incredibly good friends – so much so, they still live together at The Royal Lodge. The Grade-II listed house, located in Windsor Great Park, was formerly the Windsor residence of The Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.

Andrew and Sarah on their wedding day in July 1986

Of course, Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 30, both grew up at Royal Lodge, and during lockdown, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank isolated with Sarah and Andrew, while Beatrice stayed with her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his mother at her £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton.

Sarah previously opened up about her family's lockdown experience, admitting it has been nice to spend quality time with her youngest daughter.

The former couple have remained on very good terms

Speaking on the City Island Podcast in May, Sarah said: "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away.

"So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buckingham Palace Releases New Images Of Princess Beatrice’s Wedding

She continued: "Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."