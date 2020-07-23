All the signs showing Princess Beatrice's close bond with her grandmother the Queen The royal granddaughter and grandmother's connection is strong

Like any grandmother, the Queen made sure Princess Beatrice's secret wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went as smoothly as possible. Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the pandemic, Her Majesty was on hand to personally give them her blessing.

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

There's no denying that the granddaughter-and-grandmother duo have a close bond, with the 31-year-old bride turning towards the monarch on her big day. Royal watchers around the globe were delighted to see the touching moment Beatrice stepped out in her grandmother's dress, along with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore the day she married Prince Philip in 1947. The items were such a wonderful display of "something borrowed." Here at HELLO!, we take an in-depth look into their close bond...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice's wedding

Beatrice's role model

In October 2017, Princess Beatrice revealed that the two most important women in her life are her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and her grandmother the Queen. "I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she told HELLO!. "They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."

MORE: Royal weddings held in Windsor

"I find my grandmother inspiring every day because her overwhelming sense of duty is linked with an overwhelming curiosity. Every day she's curious to learn something new, to do something new, and I think that at 91 years old, she goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world."

Following in the Queen's footsteps

Princess Beatrice pictured on her wedding day (credit Benjamin Wheeler)

Last year, Beatrice was praised by an attendee at the SVC2UK Good Growth Summit for being "an excellent role model for the royal family" while another guest shared how the young royal was following in her grandmother the Queen's footsteps. When the Princess was asked how the monarch inspires her, she said it was her granny's inquisitive nature of always asking "Why not?" and "Why can't you?" that influenced her thought process.

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

Beatrice's 30th birthday

Just days after celebrating her milestone birthday back in August 2018, the royal was spotted with the Queen, where they both attended the Sunday church service at Crathie Church in Aberdeenshire – a few minutes' drive away from her official residence, Balmoral Castle. Beatrice travelled to Scotland to spend part of her summer, and her belated milestone birthday celebrations, with her grandmother.

READ: The most sentimental items worn by famous brides

Guests of honour

Beatrice and Edoardo with the Queen and Prince Philip (credit Benjamin Wheeler)

The one person Beatrice was determined to have at her wedding was her grandmother. It seems the ceremony was somewhat hastily arranged before the Queen and Prince Philip travelled to Balmoral for the rest of the summer. She also tied the knot in Windsor, where she grew up and the same location where Her Majesty had been self-isolating. The Queen and Philip came out of isolation especially to attend the nuptials at the Royal Chapel of All Saints.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Queen Mary's fringe tiara

The iconic tiara, which Princess Beatrice wore on 17 July, consists of 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. The Fringe Tiara was passed on to Princess Elizabeth's mother in 1936, and was loaned to the young Princess on her wedding day. The Queen's daughter Princess Anne also chose to wear it for her wedding to Mark Phillips in November 1973 - a clear and direct sign of affections.

The iconic Norman Hartnell dress

The Queen wearing the gown at a film premiere in 1962

The beautiful bride opted to wear a vintage gown by Norman Hartnell, which the Queen wore during the 1966 State Opening of Parliament alongside the Imperial State Crown. It's certainly an unusual choice for any royal bride – and on this occasion, the small nuptials must have been extra special for both Beatrice and the Queen.

RELATED: All the details on Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

The Queen's dresser Angela Kelly reportedly had only three weeks to help remodel and refit the 1960s evening gown to serve as a wedding dress. She had the organza sleeves added for the nuptials since the original version was sleeveless. Norman Hartnell was a popular designer for the royal family. The monarch, Queen Mother and Princess Margaret all wore his gowns. In fact, Margaret wore a custom gown by the British designer to her wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The original wedding reception

The wedding reception was due to take place at Buckingham Palace

When Buckingham Palace announced the original details regarding Princess Beatrice's wedding back in February, royal fans were surprised with her choice of location - her grandmother's London home! The ceremony was scheduled to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, while the wedding reception was due to take place at Buckingham Palace.

READ: A closer look at Princess Anne's special bond with her father Prince Philip

This would have been the first wedding reception to take place at the monarch's official London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey before travelling to their evening reception at Buckingham Palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.