You could be Kate Middleton and Prince William's new neighbours! Here's how The Cambridges have spent lockdown at Anmer Hall

Exciting news, royal fans! You now have the extraordinary opportunity to live within metres of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the news that two country homes have gone up for rent, just yards from the couple's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The cottages are located four metres from the tree-lined entrance to the ten-bedroom property, where William and Kate have spent lockdown with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

One of the homes is a semi-detached two-bedroom cottage, which is available to rent for £725 a month. The second has three bedrooms and a large garden, and is being rented for £875 a month.

Anmer Hall is William and Kate's Norfolk home

William and Kate were gifted 18th-century Anmer Hall by the Queen as a wedding present in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William was working as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017. The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, near to Sandringham House, where the Queen traditionally spends Christmas.

The Georgian manor was originally constructed in 1802, and features a swimming pool and a tennis court on the property. William and Harry often visited the hall in their childhood; Prince Charles's friend Hugh van Cutsem Sr. resided with his family in Anmer Hall for ten years. Of course, William has remained close with van Cutsem family, making William van Cutsem Prince George's godfather, and Nicholas van Cutsem, Prince Louis's godfather.

The Cambridges have spent lockdown at their country estate

In recent months, royal fans have been given an unprecedented look inside William and Kate's country home, thanks to numerous Zoom calls and online interviews the couple have given. Earlier this year, they also unveiled the doorway of Anmer Hall when they, along with their children, stepped out to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In.

While William and Kate often spend weekends and school holiday at their country estate, their primary residence remains Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.