Prince Harry reveals his concerns for son Archie in new personal message The Duke of Sussex expressed what worries him as a father

The Duke of Sussex has revealed one big thing that concerns him as a father in a lengthy article for Fast Company. Prince Harry, who is currently living in Los Angeles with the Duchess of Sussex and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison, wrote about the pitfalls of social media and the possible impact it could have on children.

MORE: Meghan Markle's next public appearance revealed

Harry revealed that he and Meghan took action in July in support of the civil rights and racial justice campaign Stop Hate For Profit by urging companies to reconsider what social media platforms and websites they advertise on, some of whom he says have "created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth".



Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry champions young people in surprise message

"Companies that purchase online ads must also recognise that our digital world has an impact on the physical world—on our collective health, on our democracies, on the ways we think and interact with each other, on how we process and trust information," Harry wrote.

MORE: Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

"Because, if we are susceptible to the coercive forces in digital spaces, then we have to ask ourselves—what does this mean for our children? As a father, this is especially concerning to me."

Prince Harry shared the one thing that concerns him as a father to son Archie

Such is Prince Harry's concern, he has spoken with researchers who are studying how social media affects people - particularly the young - and he explained: "I believe the book of data that we will look back on one day will be incredibly troubling."

Prince Harry and Meghan have continued to support projects close to their hearts since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the US earlier this year. The royal couple are currently in the process of formally dissolving their charity, the Sussex Royal Foundation, as they press ahead with their global charitable body Archewell – a name inspired by their son Archie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.