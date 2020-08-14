Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret Turkish getaway The Duke and Duchess "escaped undetected" to Turkey in 2017

If you're seeking seclusion on your summer escape, there may be no better couple to follow than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a brand new biography, Finding Freedom, it has been revealed the famously private pair "escaped, completely undetected, to Turkey" for a holiday in 2017.

Staying five nights in a private villa with views over the Yalikavak Bay and surrounding mountains in Bodrum, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a quiet retreat the summer before their much talked about wedding.

Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan’s secret getaway.

Harry and Meghan holidayed undetected in Turkey in 2017

Where did Harry and Meghan go in Turkey?

Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, reports that the couple "escaped, completely undetected" to a villa overlooking the Yalikavak Bay on Turkey's Aegean coast way back in 2017. And it's easy to see why they chose this Turkish coastal town.

The resort is incredibly popular with Turkey's upper classes, attracting the rich and famous to its beach clubs and ultra luxury hotels. Its marina plays home to all manner of superyachts and luxury sailing boats, and the Yalikavak Beach Hotel has the finest stretch of sand for miles around.

A sizzling destination, the dazzlingly azure Aegean Sea was likely a tempting prospect for the pair on a sunny afternoon. In the town itself, it’s reported that Meghan paid a visit to a jewellery store that carried one of her favourite designers, Kismet by Milka.

Prince Harry returned to the shop – most likely to be the Fezz of Bodrum store – to purchase a brand new 'Hamsa' ring for his then-girlfriend.

Prince Harry bought Meghan's 'Hamsa' ring in Turkey

Where did Harry & Meghan stay in Turkey?

The book notes that they stayed in a private villa with views over the ocean, and there really is no shortage of exceptional properties in the region.

This area of Turkey is famous for its ample holiday homes, the result of a building boom during the last decade. Many have large pools with mountain and sea views, like this private oasis right in the town, or Villa Prestige, which sits higher up in the hills.

Is this where Harry and Meghan stayed? Villa Prestige matches the description

For those without their own staff, of course, there are plenty of gorgeous hotels too. We love The Bodrum EDITION, which sits just a few kilometres from the Marina and has a stunning infinity pool on the water’s edge and dreamy private daybeds on a pontoon over the ocean.

On the other side of town, Allium Villas has equally spectacular views and stunning decor throughout, plus a poolside barbecue and a private beach.

What is there to do in Yalikavak, Turkey?

Aside from a spot of jewellery shopping, we don’t know exactly what the couple got up to on their trip, but we do know they had plenty of options. Beyond the potential for poolside and beachfront lounging, or messing about on the water, Yalikavak sits in prime position for exploring this southwestern peninsula.

Yalikavak is a quiet seaside town on the Bodrum Peninsula

Sitting above Yalikavak, around a 12-minute drive into the mountains, is the Dibeklihan Culture & Art Village, a quaint little complex of shops and art galleries. While away a few hours here and you might just come home with a few antiques or artworks by local collectors and creators.

In Bodrum, the peninsula’s biggest city, you'll find wild nightlife catering for international tourists, and a few notable sights, including a collection of pretty windmills and a castle with the fascinating Museum of Underwater Archaeology inside.

How can I get to Yalikavak?

If you’re keen to recreate Harry and Meghan’s romantic escape in Turkey, you’ll need to book flights to Bodrum and take a hire car or airport taxi from there to the town. There are nonstop flights from the UK to Bodrum daily.

