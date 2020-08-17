A closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future work as they settle in California The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling into their new life in the US, having recently moved into their first family home in Santa Barbara. While details of their forthcoming non-profit organisation Archewell are still to be unveiled, HELLO! takes a look at what kind of work Prince Harry and Meghan could do in the future.

Hands-on work in the community

In lockdown, Harry and Meghan volunteered with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to the vulnerable in west Hollywood. Back in June, they also rolled up their sleeves and put on hairnets and face masks to spend time baking bread and cooking food with social injustice organisation Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.

Their hands-on work in the community echoes some of their previous royal duties, where Meghan got involved in helping the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen to prepare dishes. The former actress also used to volunteer in soup kitchens during her days working on Suits.

It’s clear that when it's safe to do so, we can expect Harry and Meghan to hit the ground running with more in-person volunteering appearances.

Speaking engagements

The Duke and Duchess signed on with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements in June. The high-profile agency counts Michelle and Barack Obama, and Hillary and Bill Clinton, among its clients.

HELLO! understands that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will reportedly continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equity, mental health and environmental concerns.

Meghan giving a speech during the couple's Africa tour

Before lockdown, Harry and Meghan were guest speakers at a JP Morgan event in Miami in February, where the Duke opened up about how his mother Princess Diana's tragic death affected his mental health.

Since stepping back from royal life, the Duchess delivered a passionate keynote speech at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit in July, where she spoke about the importance of "building each other up." Last Friday, Meghan also interviewed The 19th's CEO and co-founder Emily Ramshaw.

While these keynote speeches have taken place virtually amid the coronavirus lockdown, it's likely that we will see the couple carry out these types of engagements in-person in future.

Documentaries

It was announced last year that Harry will team up with Oprah Winfrey for a documentary series on mental health. The Duke previously said the project will tell tales of the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places," and hopes that "it could save lives". Harry and Oprah will be co-creators and executive producers of the series, which is expected to air on Apple TV+ this year.

The Prince has also contributed to new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games, which is set to be released on 26 August 2020.

Harry and Oprah teamed up for a documentary series on mental health

Meanwhile, Meghan narrated Disneynature's Elephant documentary, released earlier this year. The Duchess recorded the voiceover in autumn 2019 in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders.

While it's not clear whether Meghan will reprise her acting career, there's a possibility that she could snap up more voiceover work or go on to produce films of her own. Watch this space…

Writing articles

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan ran a successful lifestyle blog The Tig and in new royal biography Finding Freedom, it was even claimed that while she was at university, she had "thought about becoming a journalist".

Meghan also penned an essay for ELLE in 2015 about her experiences as a biracial woman and as part of her humanitarian work, she wrote about the stigma surrounding menstrual health for Time magazine in 2017.

With Harry also expressing his concerns about social media companies in an op-ed for Fast Company, it seems that we can expect to see more written articles from the couple about the issues they care about in future.

Charities and patronages

In agreement with the Queen, the couple have retained their royal patronages and will continue to work closely with them.

Meghan has continued to keep in touch with her patronages, including conducting calls with Smart Works and writing a foreword for the Mayhew animal charity's annual report.

The Invictus Games in The Hague will take place in May 2021

Meanwhile, one of Harry's biggest focuses has always been his Invictus Games Foundation and his work with military veterans. While this year's Games in The Hague in The Netherlands has been postponed until next year, the Duke has sent competitors video messages of support.

The Sussexes also took part in a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (of which they are President and Vice President) in July, to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights with young leaders.

