Meghan Markle spotted on low-key shopping trip The Duchess of Sussex stocked up on groceries

A candid photograph showing the Duchess of Sussex on a low-key shopping trip has surfaced on Twitter. The image was captured back in January, and sees Meghan stocking up on groceries in a Whole Foods store in Victoria, BC. At the time, the 39-year-old was living in Canada with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The snapshot shows Meghan stood at the cashier's desk, dressed casually in a light coat that falls to her knees, black capri trousers and matching flat shoes. Her protection officer can be seen stood discreetly behind her, and Meghan's appearance seems to have gone largely unnoticed by her fellow shoppers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Santa Barbara

Twitter user _mrswrigs posted the photo, along with the caption: "Meghan Markle spotted Jan 2020. This picture was snapped at the checkout line of Whole Foods in Victoria, BC.

"Meghan approached my friend who was carrying her baby in an Ergo baby carrier. Meghan said, 'Your baby is adorable' and 'We have the same baby carrier'.

"Super low key and down to earth. You can see her security detail standing behind her in the pic."

The couple welcomed son Archie in May 2019

Meghan and Harry lived in Canada from November until March, following their decision at the start of the year to step back as senior working royals.

They then relocated to LA, and it was confirmed last month that the couple had purchased their first property together. Meghan and Harry are now living in Santa Barbara, a picturesque seaside town located about 100 miles from Los Angeles.

A representative for Harry and Meghan confirmed to HELLO! that they moved into their family home with son Archie in July, adding: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."