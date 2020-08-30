Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy special trip with their children before the new school term The Cambridges have been staying in Anmer Hall during the coronavirus pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made the most of their time having all three of their children at home together over the past few months.

And now that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are due back at school at the beginning of September, Prince William and Kate took one final trip with their family to mark the end of the holidays.

Kate Middleton admits to homeschooling guilt over Prince George and Princess Charlotte

According to The Sun, the Cambridges have been in Balmoral and spent time with the Queen while outside on the royal estate.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying at their Scottish residence in Balmoral since July, and have had many visitors over the past few weeks, including their daughter Princess Anne, and youngest son and daughter-in-law, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who were pictured there with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn earlier in the month.

The Cambridges took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Balmoral

William and Kate have been keeping busy over the past few months, and took their children away to the Isles of Scilly earlier in the summer.

They were spotted cycling across the stunning island of Tresco. Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Kate was seen at Burnham Market enjoying some pottery painting with her three young children.

The doting parents, like many others, have also been experiencing the challenges of homeschooling over the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying in Balmoral since July

Back in April, Kate revealed during an interview on BBC Breakfast that they had even continued to teach their children throughout the Easter holidays.

She said: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean." In an appearance on This Morning in May, Kate also said that George wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects.

Balmoral is the Queen's favourite residence

The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

When George and Charlotte return to school at Thomas's Battersea, they will be going into Year 3 and Year 1 respectively.

