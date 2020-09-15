The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, and it has been revealed that he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, marked the milestone with an incredible £100,000 gift to CAMFED.

CAMFED is an African girls' education charity, and to honour Prince Harry's birthday, there was an online campaign to raise money for the organisation.

With an incredible £100,060 raised, doting parents Harry and Meghan gifted a further £100,798.

The royals thanked everyone for their contributions in a statement, saying: "No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan."

A truly innovative charity, CAMFED works across Africa to provide marginalised girls and young women access to education.

The Duke and Duchess have had a strong connection with CAMFED for a number of years.

When the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was first established, CAMFED was one of the first recipients of awards to help bolster their programmes.

CAMFED were invited to join the launch of QCT in 2017 at Buckingham Palace, meeting Her Majesty The Queen as well as Harry and Meghan.

The royal couple has worked with the charity before

For International Women’s Day in 2019, Meghan appeared on a panel alongside Angie Murimirwa, the Executive Director of CAMFED Africa, who is herself an alumni of CAMFED.

And during their tour of Africa last year, the Duke and Duchess joined an event in Lilongwe, Malawi, with the royal couple joining as the surprise guest via video.

Harry celebrated his birthday privately in his new Santa Barbara home with wife Meghan and 16-month-old son Archie.

Harry and Meghan have been living in the US since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

They carried out their final engagement with Charles, Camilla, the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service.

Travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic have prevented Harry and Meghan from returning to the UK but it's understood they have kept in touch with family members with telephone and video calls.

