Crown Princess Mary gets fans talking with this one detail in her home office The Danish royal participated in a Zoom call from home on Thursday

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has revealed a rare glimpse inside her lavish home office on Instagram, and one particular detail of the décor has got fans talking.

The Danish royal shared a photo of herself participating in a Zoom meeting on Thursday, showing four black-and-white portraits of her children on the wall in the background.

RELATED: Inside the royals' incredible home offices: Kate Middleton, the Queen & more

The photos of Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine appear to have been taken when the children were much younger, and some followers pointed out that Princess Mary's eldest son Christian, 15, may find them particularly embarrassing.

Loading the player...

Tour more beautiful royal residences

"I think that especially Christian thinks this post is a bit embarrassing. But great respect for your work and efforts," one commented. "Love the pictures of their four beautiful children," another wrote.

Family portraits aside, the office is as luxurious as you would expect. It has cream walls and doors with gold framing, and Princess Mary's wooden desk sits at the centre.

MORE: Crown Princess Mary reveals a glimpse inside her Danish royal palace

Crown Princess Mary has black-and-white portraits of her children in her office

Refreshingly, there is a lot of clutter on top of the royal's desk, including stacks of books and paperwork, a phone charger and a candelabra. In the background, Mary has a glass-fronted wooden cabinet to store more paperwork, while on the other side of the desk, a large sash window floods the room with natural light.

Crown Princess Mary lives at Amalienborg Palace with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their children. The couple have revealed several glimpses inside their royal residence on social media over the summer, showcasing some of the artwork they have on display which is of special significance to them.

The Danish royal has been working from her home at Amalienborg

"The Crown Prince's family is surrounded by modern art in their home at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg," the caption of one Instagram post read, explaining that ten Danish artists temporarily lived at the palace almost 10 years ago in order to decorate many of the rooms before the royal couple moved in.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.