The Danish royal court has thanked the public for its well-wishes, following Prince Joachim's emergency surgery over the weekend. In a statement released on Tuesday, the palace said that Queen Margrethe's youngest son, 51, "is expected to be moved from the intensive care unit soon."

The court said: "His Royal Highness Prince Joachim underwent surgery on Saturday night, July 25, 2020 for a blood clot in his brain at the University Hospital of Toulouse, France. After the recent days of hospitalisation and treatment in the intensive care unit, it is now the doctors' assessment that Prince Joachim will not have physical or other consequences but as a result of the blood clot.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim in January 2020

"The blood clot in the brain was due to a sudden dissection of an artery, and the hospital's medical team estimates that the risk of recurrence is very small once the artery has healed. Prince Joachim is expected to be moved from the intensive care unit soon, but will continue to be hospitalised in the near future. It is still the royal family's hope that the media will live up to the desire for peace and respect for privacy.

"Prince Joachim and Princess Marie would like to thank you for the support and the many warm greetings they have received in recent days. This means a lot. Her Majesty the Queen also warmly thanks for all the sympathy that has been shown to the royal family."

Just days before, the Danish royals had been celebrating Prince Felix's 18th birthday at their beautiful summer residence in France. Joachim has sons Felix and Prince Nikolai, 20, from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg. He married French-born Marie in 2008 and they have two children together, Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, eight.

