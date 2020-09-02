The Danish royal house has confirmed that Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's upcoming trip to the Netherlands has been postponed.

The decision regarding the November business trip, which has been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, was announced on Tuesday morning.

Fredrik, 52, and Mary, 48, were due to visit the Netherlands on 2nd and 3rd November, with engagements in both The Hague and Rotterdam. The trip will be rescheduled once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Frederik and Mary have been married since 2004

It's been a difficult few months for the Danish royals. In May, Prince Joachim's young son Prince Henrik was tested for coronavirus - but thankfully the results were negative. Then, in August, it was revealed that Joachim - Frederik's younger brother - had undergone emergency surgery after suffering a blood clot on the brain.

Prince Joachim, 51, was discharged from hospital on 3 August, following treatment at the University Hospital of Toulouse. He has since been recuperating at Château de Cayx in France, where he is staying with his wife Princess Marie and their two children, Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, eight.

Prince Joachim pictured with his wife and his four children

Joachim is also a father to two sons from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 21, and Prince Felix, 18.

Last month, the palace released a photo showing Frederik reunited with his younger brother following his hospital stay. The snapshot showed Frederik and Joachim enjoying an alfresco breakfast together on the terrace of Chateau de Cayx. They are both dressed casually for their reunion, and can be seen smiling for the camera in the candid photograph.

The brothers were recently reunited following Joachim's hospital stay

The accompanying caption read: "HRH The Crown Prince returned home from France yesterday, where he has visited his brother, H.K.H. Prince Joachim, H.K.H. Princess Marie and the couple's two children at the Château de Cayx. Prince Joachim is still recovering well, but still needs peace around him."

