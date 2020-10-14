Duchess Meghan reveals why she doesn't have personal social media accounts

Duchess Meghan participated in a virtual chat for Fortune's Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on Oct. 13, and the mom of one opened about social media, its impact on people and why she doesn't have any personal accounts.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time," the duchess shared to Fortune's Emma Hinchliffe.

"I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down, and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn't managed by us —that was a whole team — and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have," Meghan explained, referencing the SussexRoyal Instagram account she and Prince Harry had before stepping down for their senior royal roles.



"I've made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and many ways that's helpful for me," she added. "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it's an addiction like many others."

The former actress said there are very few things in the world where people are called "users," and social media is one of them. She highlighted how the term is associated with those who have addictions, such as drug users, and emphasized the parallel.

In March, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they would no longer update their SussexRoyal Instagram account once they officially stepped down from their royal roles as of March 31.

A statement from a Sussex spokesperson released through Buckingham Palace at the time said the couple would not use the handle to post and it their website would "remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive," according to HELLO! UK.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the duke and duchess penned on March 30 in their final Instagram post.

"Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

The former Suits star did have a personal Instagram account prior to moving to the U.K. and joining the Royal Family. Meghan closed down her social media channels and popular blog, The Tig, when she moved across the pond to be with Harry and their relationship became more serious.

