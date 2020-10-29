Kate Garraway thanks Kate Middleton and Prince William for support in heartfelt message The Good Morning Britain star's husband was hospitalised with COVID-19

Kate Garraway expressed her gratitude to Prince William and Kate Middleton in a new social media post on Wednesday evening.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a photo of the front page of The Mirror which showed the royal couple alongside a quote about the mum-of-two.

It read: "You're amazing Kate, we'd both like to give you a hug."

The Good Morning Britain star captioned the snap: "What an incredible honour to be beside @kensingtonroyal as they paid tribute to our extraordinary frontline @nhsengland & @nhsscotland heroes who have risked so much for us all in the fight against #covid_19.

"Thank you @prideofbritain & @dailymirror. Do join in paying tribute to Britain’s heroes @prideofbritain Sunday night @itv."

Kate's followers were quick to comment that they shared William and Kate's sentiment.

One wrote: "We'd all like to give you a hug Kate. Sending love. X," while another agreed: "We’d all like to give you a hug, you're amazing xx."

Another chimed in: "I think thousands would love to give you a hug but sending a virtual hug from me."

Last Tuesday, it was revealed that the presenter had spent a day filming with the Cambridges for the Pride of Britain awards.

The star proudly shared the royals' message of support

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Kate could be seen chatting to the royals outside St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

The same day, Kate, whose husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March and remains in a serious condition, was visibly moved after speaking to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on GMB.

Following a discussion of the impact that the pandemic may have on young people's jobs in the future, the politician made reference to Kate's family situation as the interview came to an end.

"And our thoughts are always with Kate and her family," he said, to which Kate replied: "Well, thank you very much."

