Albanian's Crown Prince Leka II and Princess Elia share adorable first photo of baby daughter The royal couple married in 2016

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia of Albania have finally shared the first glimpse at their baby daughter after welcoming their first child on 22 October.

In a statement, the royal court announced that the couple welcomed Princess Geraldine at Queen Geraldine Maternity Hospital in Tirana.

The royal couple's daughter was named after the prince's grandmother, Queen Geraldine, who coincidentally died on 22 October 2002, aged 87.

Posting a sweet family snapshot on his Instagram page, the prince and his wife lovingly gaze down at their daughter, who is wrapped in a blanket in her mother's arms.

Captioning the photo, which has been translated from Albanian, Crown Prince Leka II wrote: "Dear friends, we cordially thank you for your congratulations on the occasion of the birth of our daughter, Geraldine.

"Being a parent is a blessing, which thank God we are both enjoying every moment!

The royal couple with their daughter, Princess Geraldine

"Our Princess's birthday was especially exciting, as it came on the day 18 years ago when Queen Geraldine passed away. For both of us, it was a greeting from the world of angels!

"We as parents wholeheartedly wish little Princess Geraldine to grow up healthy, to have a heart full of love, to love and appreciate life, and for life to caress our little one with tenderness and sweetness!."

Crown Prince Leka II is now the head of the Albanian royal family after his father Crown Prince Leka I's death in 2011.

The couple pictured in 2016

The 38-year-old, who has worked as an official at the Albanian Ministry of Interior, married actress Elia Zaharia in Tirana in 2016. Royals in attendance at their wedding included Queen Sofia of Spain and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

As Crown Prince Leka II currently does not have any sons, his current heir presumptive is Skënder Zogu, his first cousin once removed.

