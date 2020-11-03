King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan share adorable family photos with royal baby The tot was born in March 2020

Bhutan's royal palace has released adorable new family photos of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema's sons, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, four, and seven-month-old Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

The portraits, taken at the Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu, show Queen Jetsun Pema sitting proudly with her children. Her youngest son is snuggled up on his mother's lap, while her eldest leans sweetly into his mother as she puts her arm around him.

In another snap, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel proudly sits with his baby brother on his lap as they gaze out of a window in the palace. A third shot shows the tot smiling and looking inquisitively at the camera as he sits up on a brightly coloured chair.

The royal brothers sit together

The palace also released a solo portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel to coincide with his Coronation Day on 1 November. After his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne in his favour in December 2006, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck became monarch and his public coronation was held on 1 November 2008.

Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck smiles at the camera

King Jigme Khesar married Jetsun Pema in October 2011, in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro.

The royal couple welcomed their first child Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel in February 2020 and their second son Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck in March 2020.

King Jigme Khesar

The king and queen met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during Prince William and Kate's royal tour of Bhutan in 2016.

Bhutan's royal family also had another reason to celebrate as King Jigme Khesar's half-sister Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck married Dasho Thinlay Norbu on 29 October at the Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu.

