Meghan Markle has been 'cold-calling US voters' The Duchess of Sussex's friend Gloria Steinem spoke about how Meghan inspires her

The Duchess of Sussex has been cold-calling voters ahead of the US Presidential election, according to one of her close friends.

American journalist and social political activist, Gloria Steinem, revealed that she and Meghan had cold-called US voters to encourage them to go to the polls in November, when the pair got together last month for a special Q&A for Makers Women.

The 86-year-old was asked by Access Hollywood how Meghan inspires her, to which she said: "She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters.

"She said, 'hello I’m Meg' and 'hello I’m Gloria' and 'are you going to vote?' That was her initiative."

Gloria's "backyard chat" with the Duchess in August, in which Meghan's two dogs Pula and Guy were featured, focused on the importance of voting.

Gloria became nationally recognised as a leader and a spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Meghan told her during the Q&A: "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to be where we are right now," to which Gloria responded, "If you don't vote you don't exist... it's the only place we are all equal, in the voting booth."

Meghan spoke to Gloria about the importance of voting

In recent weeks, Meghan has been using her voice to encourage voter participation in the upcoming election.

The former actress was among the special guests at the United State of Women and When We All Vote online event last month, in which she said: "This week we are recognising the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women. And specifically not women of colour.

"As we look at things today, though it has taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities who are marginalised. Still struggling to see that right come to fruition. And that is simply not OK."

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March.

The couple and their 16-month-old son Archie moved into their new family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara in July.

