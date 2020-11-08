Why the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester missed Remembrance Sunday service The Queen was joined by the Cambridges and the Wessexes

The royal family were reunited in public together at the Remembrance Sunday service – their first joint event since the Commonwealth Day service in March.

The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but two members of her family had to miss the service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were absent from Sunday's proceedings, following medical advice. HELLO! understands the decision was taken as just a precaution.

READ: Why the Queen stood apart from Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla on Remembrance Sunday

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royals reunite for moving Remembrance Sunday service

Other notable absent royals from the service were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March.

The Duke of York was also missing from the service after stepping back from public duties following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

MORE: Why the Queen and Kate Middleton wear multiple poppies on Remembrance Sunday

MORE: The Queen wears face mask in public for the first time at Westminster Abbey

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester pictured in 2019

The Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, 76, (the current Duke of Gloucester) is the second son of the late former Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Henry and Princess Alice. He met his wife Birgitte van Deurs while they were both studying in Cambridge and the pair were married at St Andrew's Church in Barnwell, Northamptonshire in 1972.

Prince Richard had planned a full-time career in architecture but, on the death of his elder brother, Prince William, just weeks after his and Birgitte's wedding, he became his father's heir. Prince Henry died in June 1974 and Prince Richard inherited his dukedom.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are full-time working royals and attend national and international events in support of the Queen. The couple have three children Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman, but none of them carry out official royal duties.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals touching reason why he wears a poppy

The Queen stood on a separate balcony with her lady in waiting

The Gloucesters moved out of Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace to downsize to a smaller residence, the old Stables, also within the palace grounds, in September 2019.

During the scaled-back Remembrance Sunday service, the Queen was also joined by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke of Kent.

Her Majesty, 94, stood on a separate balcony from her family members alongside her lady in waiting, Mrs Susan Rhodes, in line with social distancing guidelines.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.