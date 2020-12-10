Queen Rania stuns in silky red dress for beautiful new family photo The royal delighted fans with her family Christmas card

Queen Rania of Jordan delighted fans after sharing a new family portrait to mark the holiday season.

The royal and her family release a new family photo each December to celebrate the New Year – and this time they coordinated in festive shades of red and blue to mark their annual tradition.

The beautiful photo shows Rania, her husband, King Abdullah II, and their four children, Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 15, pose in front of a blue and coral background.

Queen Rania looks incredible wearing a silky red dress, while her daughters look equally as elegant in matching silky dresses and skirts. King Abdullah II coordinates with his sons in blue and olive button-down shirts and trousers.

The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt message, written in both English and Arabic, which read: "This year, even as we have kept our distance, we’ve all held our loved ones a little closer in our hearts. Sending prayers for health and happiness to all #Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO."

Queen Rania delighted fans with this new family portrait

In 2019, the Jordanian royals shared another beautiful portrait for the holidays, which featured them all dressed in white shirts.

"Best wishes from our family to yours as we approach the New Year #Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO," Queen Rania wrote last year.

It's certainly been a different year from what anyone was expecting. Back in August, as Queen Rania prepared to celebrate her 50th birthday, she opened up to HELLO! about how COVID-19 has affected her family.

The royals share a new family photo each December to mark the New Year.

"On past birthdays, I've always wished for more time with my husband and kids – and so far this year, time is all I’ve had!" she told us. "It has been such a blessing to have all my children around, particularly during the months when Jordan was under a strict lockdown.

"Like so many families, we were grateful to be together, but also heartbroken to see the pain and loss this virus has inflicted on so many around the world."

