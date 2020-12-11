Find out who the best and worst-paid staff at the palace are, from kitchen porters to private secretaries Would you like to work for the royal family?

Ever dreamt of working for the Queen and her family? The Royal Household regularly advertises jobs in Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle and more.

And while some employees are paid just above the minimum wage, other roles come with six-figure salaries – not to mention an attractive package of live-in accommodation, long holidays and a good pension.

So what kind of jobs can you do at the palace? Considering the size of royal residences, it's no wonder there are plenty of positions. The royal household are always looking for butlers, footmen, gardeners, housekeepers, retail assistants and property administrators.

Current openings at St James's Palace include a digital marketing manager, which has a starting salary of £35,000, and head of communications and engagement, which pays between £70,000 and £75,000.

At Buckingham Palace, a junior HR advisor can take home between £26,000 and £30,000 per year, while a systems engineer can be paid roughly £50,000 and an operations engineer anywhere from £40,000 to £50,000.

Roles at the palace include butlers, footmen, gardeners, housekeepers, retail assistants and chefs

Over at Windsor Castle, a summer retail assistant is paid £9.00 per hour, with lunch and training included, while a project manager, who is in charge of scheduling and budgeting various projects, can be paid between £40,000 and £50,000.

An assistant conservator, who focuses on upholstery and soft furnishings in the castle, can earn £23,000 per annum plus benefits.

The Queen's private secretary is reported to take home around £146,000 a year

The higher-paying jobs in Buckingham Palace include the comptroller, who heads up the Lord Chamberlain's Office which organises the Queen's public appearances, events and garden parties.

The current comptroller, Mike Freer, is believed to be on a six-figure salary. Previous comptroller, Lieutenant Colonel Sir Andrew Ford, came under fire back in 2012 when his wage was increased to £116,000.

The Queen only lives in one per cent of Buckingham Palace

Also on a similar six-figure salary is the master of the household, who coordinates official and private events at a royal residence and oversees its kitchen and housekeeping staff.

Those in close contact with senior royals are paid equally staggering amounts. The Queen's private secretary is reported to take home around £146,000 a year.

But the highest-paid palace role is the keeper of the privy purse. The keeper, who can be paid around £180,000 a year, is responsible for managing the royal family's many expenses while also keeping costs down.

