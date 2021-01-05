Royal family member injured in Christmas ski accident The royal was skiing with her daughter

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit reportedly broke her tailbone in a ski accident on 21 December.

Norwegian magazine Se & Hør states the incident took place as the royal was jumping out of a ski lift with her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Mette-Marit was transported to a nearby hospital where she spent one night, and is now back at the Skaugum estate in Oslo.

Mette-Marit primarily resides at the estate with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, and their two children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Ingrid made headlines back in April when it was revealed that the 16-year-old had been supporting her fellow students during the coronavirus lockdown in Norway.

The princess was part of the student council at Uranienborg School in Oslo and representatives had been checking in on other pupils and making sure they had someone to talk to while they were being home-schooled.

The princess' photo was featured in a now-deleted post on the school's website showing members of the student council speaking to their classmates by phone and video calls.

According to Norwegian newspaper, Verdens Gang, the students were sad that they could not see their friends and were missing the routine of being able to go to school and taking part in extra-curricular activities afterwards.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to Norway's throne after her father, Crown Prince Haakon. She is expected to become the country's second female monarch after Queen Margaret, who reigned from 1387 to 1412. Her grandfather, King Harald, 83, became monarch in January 1991, after the death of his father, King Olav V.