The Queen to miss out on poignant tradition next month The monarch is currently residing at Windsor Castle

The Queen is set to miss out on a poignant annual tradition this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, 94, traditionally spends the festive period at Sandringham and remains at her Norfolk estate until after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death.

King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House. Throughout her 69-year reign, the Queen has stayed at her Norfolk estate to mark the anniversary in private.

WATCH: The Queen's Christmas 2020 speech in full

She also reportedly honours her late father's memory by keeping the Christmas decorations up at Sandringham until 6 February.

With tier four restrictions set in place in December, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh instead remained at Windsor Castle for Christmas. Usually, the couple would be joined by members of the royal family at Sandringham.

The monarch and her husband are set to remain at Windsor Castle until at least mid-February as a result of England's third lockdown, which was announced by the government on 4 January.

The Queen arrives back in London in 1952 after learning of her father's death

Princess Elizabeth learned of her father's death during a trip to Kenya with Prince Philip in 1952. The couple had been due to travel to Australia and New Zealand, but the tour was cancelled, and they returned home to the UK.

The new monarch, dressed in black as a mark of respect, was greeted by Prime Minister Winston Churchill as she stepped off the plane in London on 8 February.

The Queen's coronation took place the following year in June 1953 and was the first such event to be televised.

