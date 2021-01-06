Duchess Camilla's post-lockdown travel plans are nothing like you'd expect The Duchess told charity Givit she has her sights set afar

It's safe to say the UK's three coronavirus lockdowns have ruined most people's travel plans, including the Duchess of Cornwall!

Everyone's next holiday has been months in the making, and it appears as though even Camilla has given her first post-lockdown trip some thought. So where will the royal and her husband Prince Charles fly to once travel restrictions have been eased?

When Camilla joined Australian charity Givit's founder Juliette Wright for a virtual chat in June 2020, she revealed she hopes to see them "sooner rather than later."

During the call, the Duchess spoke of her "love" for Australia and described previous trips to the country as "wonderful". Givit is a not-for-profit organisation that directs donated funds and goods to people and communities in times of need.

Camilla told Juliette: "I think you're absolutely incredible. I don't know why nobody's thought of this before. It's a really inspirational idea, especially in Australia which is so huge. You've got so many miles to cover."

Juliette said she was looking forward to meeting the Duchess when she comes to Australia, to which Camilla replied: "Well I can't wait for my next visit, and I've got so many things I want to do and see in Australia. The visits I've had there have been so wonderful. I love Australia. I love the Australian humour. I like the rather laid-back attitude about Australia. We always have a good laugh."

Charles and Camilla in Gold Coast, Australia in April 2018

The Duchess of Cornwall last visited Australia with the Prince of Wales in April 2018, during which they attended the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Camilla was announced as Givit's patron in June 2020, with founder Juliette saying at the time: "It's clear The Duchess of Cornwall and GIVIT share strong values in wanting to help people and communities in very real and practical ways."

The Duchess revealed she would love to visit Australia again soon

In January 2020, Camilla was praised for donating to the charity when Australia was affected by devastating bushfires. The organisation revealed the Duchess' kind gesture in a tweet, writing: "Thank you to The Duchess of Cornwall for embracing GIVIT's way of giving to help bushfire-affected Australians. We're humbled & excited to share @ClarenceHouse has generously donated to our #AustralianFires Appeal. Thanks also to all who have already donated to our various appeals – Every #donation helps a person in need."

At the end of the call with the charity, Camilla told members of the Givit team that she was proud to have become its patron, adding: "See you in Oz. Sooner rather than later I hope."

Givit said it is working with all levels of government and with more than 3,400 registered charities and community groups to manage donations and ensure people affected by coronavirus have access to essential items when they need them.

