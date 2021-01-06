We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall revealed a sweet childhood hobby during a conversation with author and writer Charlie Mackesy as they spoke about her latest project, The Reading Room.

In the clip released on the initiative's Instagram account on Wednesday, Camilla and Charlie discussed their shared love of doodling – specifically horses!

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla aren't living alone in lockdown - details

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla talks childhood hobbies with author Charlie Mackesy

The Duchess told the author of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: "I've read it so many times. You know, it's an easy read but it's a deep read at the same time. And I just, I love, I just love your drawings. I've spent my whole life as a child doodling horses."

Charlie responded: "Have you? Me too! That's what I always do."

The Duchess continued: "I used to do it everywhere, but mine unfortunately, haven't turned out like yours."

MORE: Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Mia and more

MORE: 6 ways lockdown will affect the royal family in 2021

Author and writer Charlie Mackesy

Charlie said: "But does that matter? I used to volunteer teaching people to draw in a place. And a lot of them, people had, you know, they were in their eighties a lot of them.

"And I remember saying to them that they always said, 'I can't draw, I can't draw,' and I said, 'Well, you can, it's just you can't draw like other people. But does that matter to you?'

"Why not just draw like you only you could draw and then try and accept that, and once they'd understood that, that their drawings needn't be as the same as others, they then went, they were unstoppable, these people."

The Duchess then revealed what she had been up to during lockdown, saying: "Probably in these lockdowns, I should have just sat down and, and tried to do a lot more drawing and I just actually immersed myself into books."

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, £9, Amazon

Camilla, who has championed reading throughout the lockdowns, has created an online haven for literature lovers - her 'Reading Room' - which will encourage book fans of all ages to discover new writers and connect literary communities around the world.

Clarence House released a new portrait of the Duchess to coincide with the launch of the project.

Taken in the Garden Room at Clarence House, the Duchess wowed in a beautiful red Fiona Clare dress in the shot, as she happily posed next to a pile of books at the windowsill.

The stunning photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand, who took the wedding pictures for the Prince of Wales and Camilla in 2005, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.