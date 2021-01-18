Prince Charles and Camilla lose key staff member after five years It's all change at the royal household

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are losing their communications secretary after five years.

Julian Payne has been appointed as Chair of Corporate Affairs EMEA for global public relations firm Edelman.

Previously the vice president of global PR and corporate relations for Burberry before taking up his post at the royal household, Mr Payne has been in charge of Charles and Camilla's public image for the past five years.

According to the Mail On Sunday, he has been credited with encouraging the couple to use social media platforms, with the Prince, 72, conducting his royal engagements on Zoom over the past year and the Duchess, 73, launching her Instagram book club, The Reading Room, on Friday.

Charles was also voted GQ Man of the Year in 2018 and even launched his own clothing range, Modern Artisan, which was featured in British Vogue in November 2020.

Before his role at the palace, Mr Payne was Director of Communications at the BBC, having worked for the broadcaster since 2008.

HELLO! has reached out to Clarence House for comment.

Prince Charles at the GQ Men Of The Year awards 2018

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are believed to be residing at their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, during England's third lockdown, where they also spent Christmas.

Last week, Charles launched one of his most ambitious projects to date, as he spoke virtually at the One Planet Summit in France.

The future King has urged businesses to sign up to his ten-year Terra Carta, or Earth Charter project, which aims to put "nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation".

Meanwhile, Camilla shared four of her reading recommendations for inspiration in lockdown, as her book club was officially launched on Friday.

