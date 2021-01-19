Meghan Markle's lawyers argue letter was a 'triple-barrelled privacy invasion' The Duchess of Sussex hopes to stop the privacy claim from going to trial

Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex say the publication of Meghan's letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle was "a triple-barrelled invasion of her privacy rights".

The Duchess' legal team returned to the courtroom on Tuesday in the latest hearing for Meghan's privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL).

During the remote hearing in front of Mr Justice Warby, the court will hear an application for summary judgment – a legal step which would see the case resolved without a trial – when Meghan's legal team will argue that ANL's defence has no prospect of succeeding at a trial.

If successful, the case will then be closed, negating the need for a full trial.

Meghan, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over articles from February 2019, which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter from the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

The Duchess' full claim was due to be heard at the High Court this month, but last year the case was adjourned until autumn 2021 for a "confidential" reason.

On Tuesday, Justin Rushbrooke QC, representing the Duchess, described the hand-written letter as "a heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter to her father", which Meghan sent to Mr Markle "at his home in Mexico via a trusted contact … to reduce the risk of interception".

He said the "contents and character of the letter were intrinsically private, personal and sensitive in nature" and that Meghan therefore "had a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of the contents of the letter".

Mr Rushbrooke added in written submissions: "It is as good an example as one could find of a letter that any person of ordinary sensibilities would not want to be disclosed to third parties, let alone in a mass media publication, in a sensational context and to serve the commercial purposes of the newspaper."

Mr Rushbrooke added that ANL "has no viable defence" to Meghan's claim for misuse of private information.

Finding Freedom was published in August 2020

A judge ruled in September that the Mail On Sunday can rely on a recent royal biography Finding Freedom in its defence to Meghan's privacy claim.

The Duchess subsequently lost the bid to appeal such an inclusion during a hearing in October.

However, the publisher's attempts to name five of Meghan's friends who gave an anonymous interview to People magazine – which ANL says brought the letter to her father into the public domain – was dismissed last August.

The remote hearing before Mr Justice Warby is due to last two days and it is expected he will reserve his judgment to a later date.

