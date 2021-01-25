The Queen is making a change to her team - and it's incredible Working from home wins the royal approval

Over the past year, people across the nation have made the abrupt shift to working from home - including some members of the Queen's staff.

And now, it seems that Her Majesty has given her team the permission to continue to work remotely even when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

In a recent job post on the royal website, the advertisement for Senior Employee Communications Assistant clearly states: "And as we look ahead, more flexible ways of working is likely to continue post-pandemic, making your role key to our future."

Although the position will report to the Privy Purse and Treasurer's Office, which is based in Buckingham Palace, it's clear that the royal household is willing to allow certain office-based team members the chance to make their home office more of a permanent workspace in the future.

Meanwhile, since the pandemic first started, the Queen's personal staff have been taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen is making a change to her team once the COVID crisis is over

According to a report from The Sun, Her Majesty's 24 staff members are split into two teams of 12 who work "three weeks on, three weeks off".

Staff are reportedly allowed to spend two weeks at home during the rotation, before spending a third week in quarantine and are tested for COVID-19 before returning to work. It was also revealed that Master of the Household Tony Johnstone-Burt, a former Royal Navy officer, has referred to the team of 24 staff members as "HMS Bubble".

The Queen and Prince Philip have been residing at Windsor Castle since March. She has been carrying out her duties remotely, including conducting her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

