Sweden's Princess Sofia reveals first glimpse at baby bump – and she's popped The Swedish royal announced her pregnancy in December

Princess Sofia of Sweden has shared the first glimpse at her baby bump following her pregnancy announcement in December.

The royal displayed her growing bump underneath a floral dress that fell loosely over her stomach during a visit to The Mandometer Clinic, a treatment centre in Stockholm, Sweden, for those suffering from eating disorders.

Protecting herself from COVID-19, Sofia wore a face mask and visor during her visit.

Princess Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Philip announced they were expecting their third child with a beautiful picture on social media last month.

The translated statement read: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure of announcing that they are expecting their third child.

"We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family," said Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia."

Princess Sofia is due in just a few months

It continued: "Princess Sofia is well and the birth is expected at the turn of the month March-April 2021."

The announcement came alongside a beautiful black and white photograph of the royal couple, who posed with their arms around each other in front of a mirror. Unsurprisingly, the post was quickly inundated with posts of congratulations from royal fans around the world.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced their happy news on Instagram in December

In November, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms. A statement from the royal house revealed that the couple were quarantining at home with their children and felt "well under the circumstances".

Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

