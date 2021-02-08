She's just like her mum! Princess Charlotte looked the spitting image of her mother the Duchess of Cambridge in a video that has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram.

In the heartwarming clip, Kate is seeing playing with her ponytail during a work call last week as she spoke to teaching staff.

A royal fan on TikTok, who goes by the account royalfancams, spotted that Kate's daughter Charlotte has adopted the same mannerism. Back in September 2019, the youngster, who was then four, was seen nervously twisting her own ponytail on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copying mum Kate is the sweetest video

The two moments have been merged into one clip and social media fans are going wild for it! Over on the @dofcambridge Instagram account, which shared the TikTok footage, followers commented "Lovely girls," "Two beautiful princesses" and many labelled the pair "Cute." One noted the hair touching looked like a nervous habit.

Charlotte was, after all, attending her first day of 'big school' and was photographed walking up to the school gates to meet her head teacher. While she was joined by her parents William and Kate, and her big brother Prince George, the little girl was naturally a bit apprehensive.

Charlotte on her first day of school in 2019

While some fans may say Charlotte is taking after her mother, many agree that she is a miniature version of her great-grandmother, the Queen. The pair share an uncanny resemblance, especially when looking at photos of the monarch as a young girl, from the shape of their chin and mouth, to the eyes and hair.

Charlotte also displays incredible poise and confidence – a trait shown by the Queen in some of her early childhood photos.

The mother-daughter pair like to coordinate

The Princess has also taken up the Queen's favourite hobby, horse riding. Despite being in her 94th year, Her Majesty continues to ride and has a love of all things equestrian. Kate has previously revealed that her only daughter is taking riding lessons.

"She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker once revealed after meeting the Duchess during an official engagement.

