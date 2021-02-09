Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's sweet reaction to Eugenie's baby revealed Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child on 9 February

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall shared a sweet message of congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank following the birth of their first child on Tuesday.

Taking to their Clarence House Instagram account, Charles and Camilla shared a gorgeous photo of Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018.

Captioning the photo, they wrote: "Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son. Her Royal Highness was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome a son!

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of a new royal baby on Tuesday evening. The palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Charles and Camilla shared this photo of the new parents

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Following the announcement, Eugenie released the first photo of her baby son on her personal Instagram account. The new mum simply captioned a black-and-white photo of Eugenie and Jack's hands clasping their son's arm with three blue heart emojis.

Eugenie shared this adorable photo on her Instagram

The royal baby is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He is now eleventh in line to the British throne, after his mum Princess Eugenie.

While Eugenie is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York, it doesn't automatically mean that her son will also inherit a title. As things currently stand, the royal baby will not have a title because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title.

