Royal fans react as Denmark's Prince Frederik and Sweden's Princess Victoria get competitive The two royal heirs have been friends from a young age

Royal fans were delighted as the Danish and Swedish royals teased one another publicly over the weekend as their two countries faced each other in the World Men's Handball Championship final.

In a hilarious exchange on their respective social media accounts, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark told his Swedish counterpart Crown Princess Victoria: "Good Luck Sweden, may the best team win!"

The royal households shared the same photo of the telephone call between Frederik and Victoria, with her husband Prince Daniel, and their children, Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, waving Swedish flags.

The Instagram posts prompted hundreds of comments from royal fans, with many posting laughing face and clapping hand emojis.

The Danish handball team were victorious in the match, which took place in Egypt, winning by two points.

The palace later shared a video of Crown Prince Frederik congratulating the Danish team on winning gold.

The Swedish and Danish royal families are quite close, with royal heirs Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Frederik having known each other from a young age.

Victoria attended Frederik and Mary Donaldson's wedding in Copenhagen in 2004, while the Danish couple reciprocated the invitation to Victoria and Daniel's nuptials in Stockholm in 2010.

The two families have also got together for other special occasions, such as their children's christenings.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are parents to Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine who celebrated their tenth birthday in January.

Meanwhile, the Swedish royal family is set to get a new addition this year when Princess Sofia gives birth to her third child with husband Prince Carl Philip.

