How Kate Middleton could celebrate tenth wedding anniversary with Prince William The Cambridges mark a milestone on 29 April 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April, and while they celebrated their special day in lockdown last year, things might be a little different for their milestone in 2021.

Prince William and Kate have traditionally always celebrated their anniversary in private, but they will have the option of enjoying a special meal when restaurants and pubs reopen for outdoor dining from 12 April.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday, with four key stages. The easing of said restrictions however is subject to change depending on data.

Last year Kate was actually working on her and William's ninth wedding anniversary, joining a roundtable discussion via video link with charities that support new mothers and pregnant women. In the case of their fourth anniversary, the Duchess was overdue with the couple's second child, Princess Charlotte.

For their first anniversary in 2012, William and Kate spent the weekend in Suffolk, where they attended the wedding of the Duchess' school friend, Hannah Gillingham, the day before.

Kate cooked her husband fish en papillote – fish wrapped in parchment paper – as a nod to the traditional first wedding anniversary gift of paper.

William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

Crystal or green tourmaline are gemstones associated with the tenth wedding anniversary, so could some new jewellery be on the cards as this year's gift?

William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was watched by millions of people around the globe.

The Cambridges have three children, George, Charlotte and Louis

The royal bride looked stunning in a satin and lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and she borrowed the Cartier Halo tiara from the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte two years later and then their youngest child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

